Ultra (UOS) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $932,976.52

Ultra (UOS) traded down 5.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 21st. During the last seven days, Ultra has traded 16.9% lower against the dollar. One Ultra token can currently be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000170 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ultra has a market cap of $41.20 million and $932,976.52 worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $64,078.07 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $383.04 or 0.00597778 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.86 or 0.00043485 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.74 or 0.00068262 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.80 or 0.00010605 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000199 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001294 BTC.

Ultra Token Profile

UOS is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 17th, 2019. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 378,084,929 tokens. The official website for Ultra is ultra.io. The official message board for Ultra is medium.com/ultra-io. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ultra

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultra (UOS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ultra has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 378,084,928.6075 in circulation. The last known price of Ultra is 0.11273082 USD and is down -1.57 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 61 active market(s) with $892,567.21 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ultra.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ultra should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ultra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

