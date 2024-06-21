United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Stock Price Up 0.7%

United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 0.7% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $138.59 and last traded at $137.89. Approximately 1,207,516 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 3,962,108 shares. The stock had previously closed at $136.87.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UPS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. HSBC raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $156.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.95.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $142.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $149.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $117.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.01.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $21.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.84 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 37.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.75%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 94.49%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Parcel Service

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,218,714 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,568,798,000 after buying an additional 178,394 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 87.6% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,152,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,854,180,000 after buying an additional 8,475,698 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 15,631.2% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 14,502,261 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,280,190,000 after buying an additional 14,410,073 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,607,055 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,510,517,000 after purchasing an additional 980,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at $1,128,322,000. 60.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

