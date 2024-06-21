United States Steel (NYSE:X) Updates Q2 2024 Earnings Guidance

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.780-0.780 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.830. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on X. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on United States Steel from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised United States Steel from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lowered their target price for the company from $51.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Wolfe Research raised United States Steel from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on United States Steel from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on United States Steel in a research note on Sunday, June 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United States Steel has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $38.78.

Shares of X stock opened at $37.02 on Friday. United States Steel has a 12 month low of $22.26 and a 12 month high of $50.20. The firm has a market cap of $8.32 billion, a PE ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 1.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.64 and a 200-day moving average of $42.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. United States Steel had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 4.89%. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.22 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that United States Steel will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.87%.

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. The company operates through North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular) segments. The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

