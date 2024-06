University Bancorp (OTCMKTS:UNIB) Stock Price Down 0.5%

University Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UNIB – Get Free Report) shares dropped 0.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $13.01 and last traded at $13.01. Approximately 2,257 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 60% from the average daily volume of 1,407 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.07.

University Bancorp Trading Down 0.5 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.17 and a 200-day moving average of $13.88.

About University Bancorp

University Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for University Bank that provides various personal, business, and community banking services in the United States. It offers checking, NOW, savings, money market, time deposit, and certificates of deposit accounts. The company's consumer loans include home equity, short term, automobile, personal, and recreational vehicle loans, as well as home equity lines of credits; SBA, commercial real estate, equipment, home improvement, and other instalment loans; and non-profit loans, as well as working capital lines of credit.

