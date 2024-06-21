UNUS SED LEO (LEO) Trading Up 2.8% This Week

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 21st. One UNUS SED LEO token can now be purchased for approximately $5.73 or 0.00008914 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, UNUS SED LEO has traded up 2.8% against the dollar. UNUS SED LEO has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion and $3.79 million worth of UNUS SED LEO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get UNUS SED LEO alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $74.02 or 0.00115199 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 20.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000167 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO Token Profile

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 20th, 2019. UNUS SED LEO’s total supply is 985,239,504 tokens and its circulating supply is 926,168,848 tokens. UNUS SED LEO’s official Twitter account is @bitfinex and its Facebook page is accessible here. UNUS SED LEO’s official website is www.bitfinex.com. The Reddit community for UNUS SED LEO is https://reddit.com/r/bitfinex.

Buying and Selling UNUS SED LEO

According to CryptoCompare, “UNUS SED LEO (LEO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. UNUS SED LEO has a current supply of 985,239,504 with 926,171,862.9 in circulation. The last known price of UNUS SED LEO is 5.57569294 USD and is down -2.46 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 47 active market(s) with $1,655,958.51 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.bitfinex.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNUS SED LEO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UNUS SED LEO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UNUS SED LEO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for UNUS SED LEO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UNUS SED LEO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.