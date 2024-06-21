Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday morning.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of Upland Software in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Roth Mkm reissued a sell rating and issued a $2.50 price objective (down previously from $3.00) on shares of Upland Software in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Upland Software in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Upland Software from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $3.75.

Shares of NASDAQ UPLD opened at $2.55 on Monday. Upland Software has a fifty-two week low of $1.89 and a fifty-two week high of $5.28. The company has a market cap of $70.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.49, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.34.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.09. Upland Software had a positive return on equity of 13.87% and a negative net margin of 46.64%. The company had revenue of $70.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.29 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Upland Software will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of Upland Software by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 41,368 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,638 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Upland Software in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Pingora Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Upland Software in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Upland Software in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Upland Software in the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

Upland Software, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software applications under the Upland brand name in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It offers software applications that enable organizations to plan, manage and execute projects, and work in the areas of marketing, sales, contact center, knowledge management, project management, information technology, business operations, human resources, and legal.

