US Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

US Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 29.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 863 shares during the period. US Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMP. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 1.9% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,960,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 13.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 672,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $221,816,000 after purchasing an additional 79,611 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 2.6% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. CenterBook Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 3.0% during the third quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 2,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $837,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 163.9% during the third quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 1,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares during the period. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Dawn M. Brockman sold 224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $434.13, for a total transaction of $97,245.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $559,159.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Ameriprise Financial news, Director Robert Francis Sharpe, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.07, for a total transaction of $657,105.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,818,770. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Dawn M. Brockman sold 224 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $434.13, for a total value of $97,245.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,288 shares in the company, valued at $559,159.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,376 shares of company stock valued at $1,476,274 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Argus upped their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $437.00 to $488.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a report on Thursday, March 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $360.00 to $392.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $400.00 to $437.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $450.88.

Ameriprise Financial Price Performance

Ameriprise Financial stock traded up $5.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $442.22. 460,837 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 474,300. The company has a market capitalization of $43.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $425.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $406.99. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $306.63 and a 1 year high of $442.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $8.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.10 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.15 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 75.97% and a net margin of 19.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.25 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 34.95 EPS for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th were paid a $1.48 dividend. This is a positive change from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is currently 20.15%.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

