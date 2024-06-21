US Asset Management LLC Lowers Stake in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

US Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) by 21.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,269 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 899 shares during the period. US Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Hess were worth $499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HES. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Hess during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hess during the first quarter worth $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Hess during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Hess during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hess during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HES has been the subject of several analyst reports. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Hess from $164.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Hess from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Hess from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Hess from $172.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hess in a report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hess presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $177.83.

Hess Stock Performance

HES stock traded up $3.81 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $147.14. The stock had a trading volume of 2,227,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,516,094. The stock has a market cap of $45.34 billion, a PE ratio of 22.53 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.27. Hess Co. has a 52-week low of $129.12 and a 52-week high of $167.75.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $1.43. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. Hess had a return on equity of 22.73% and a net margin of 17.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hess Co. will post 9.99 EPS for the current year.

Hess Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.4375 per share. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.80%.

Hess Company Profile

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

