US Asset Management LLC Takes $209,000 Position in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF)

US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SF. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 22,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 37,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,611,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in Stifel Financial by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 46,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,857,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. 82.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Stifel Financial alerts:

Stifel Financial Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of SF traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $81.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 381,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 577,670. The company’s 50 day moving average is $79.85 and its 200 day moving average is $75.10. The stock has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a PE ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 1.12. Stifel Financial Corp. has a 12-month low of $54.81 and a 12-month high of $84.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Stifel Financial Announces Dividend

Stifel Financial ( NYSE:SF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.13). Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 11.34%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Stifel Financial Corp. will post 7.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. Stifel Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.18%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $88.00 target price on shares of Stifel Financial in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Stifel Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Stifel Financial from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Stifel Financial from $86.50 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on SF

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director David A. Peacock sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.90, for a total transaction of $1,038,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,489,815.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

About Stifel Financial

(Free Report)

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Stifel Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stifel Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.