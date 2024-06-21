Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Purchased by Legacy Private Trust Co.

Legacy Private Trust Co. raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 14.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,450 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 12,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,206,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 12,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,126,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. BCS Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 2,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $185.15. 129,740 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 909,965. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $179.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $176.30. The company has a market capitalization of $80.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $149.67 and a 52-week high of $185.47.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

