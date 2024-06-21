Vanguard FTSE Canada Index ETF (VCE) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 21st

Vanguard FTSE Canada Index ETF (TSE:VCE – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 21st, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.397 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 21st. This is an increase from Vanguard FTSE Canada Index ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38.

Vanguard FTSE Canada Index ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of VCE traded up C$0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$47.36. 47,494 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,169. Vanguard FTSE Canada Index ETF has a 52 week low of C$40.77 and a 52 week high of C$49.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$48.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$47.30.

