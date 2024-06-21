Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Bought by Fulton Bank N.A.

Fulton Bank N.A. increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,854 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VUG. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC now owns 21,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383 shares during the period. Safeguard Financial LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Safeguard Financial LLC now owns 251,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,569,000 after purchasing an additional 25,122 shares in the last quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 8,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,044,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Welch Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 61.6% during the 1st quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 2,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the period. Finally, Foster Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 48.2% in the 1st quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 364 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of VUG stock opened at $373.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $348.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $333.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $260.65 and a fifty-two week high of $378.16.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

