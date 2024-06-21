Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT) is Quadratic Capital Management LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Quadratic Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Free Report) by 50.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 385,694 shares of the company’s stock after selling 385,680 shares during the period. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF makes up approximately 3.4% of Quadratic Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Quadratic Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF worth $22,771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 40.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 13,008,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,033,000 after acquiring an additional 3,756,787 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 40.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,099,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,072,000 after acquiring an additional 2,052,967 shares during the last quarter. Nepc LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,978,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,225,000. Finally, Jordan Park Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 128.0% in the 4th quarter. Jordan Park Group LLC now owns 1,720,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,887,000 after acquiring an additional 966,173 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ VGLT traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $58.87. The stock had a trading volume of 1,918,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,271,263. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 1 year low of $51.90 and a 1 year high of $64.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $57.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.53.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $0.2025 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd.

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

