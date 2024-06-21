Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC) is Apella Capital LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Apella Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Free Report) by 27.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 320,332 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,092 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF makes up approximately 3.0% of Apella Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Apella Capital LLC owned about 1.21% of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF worth $59,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Acima Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000.

NYSEARCA:MGC traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $197.66. The company had a trading volume of 51,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,147. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $145.94 and a 1 year high of $199.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $187.66 and a 200 day moving average of $180.40. The company has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.93 and a beta of 1.02.

The Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (MGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index that covers 70% of the market capitalization of the US equity market. MGC was launched on Dec 24, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

