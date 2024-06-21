Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH) Stake Lowered by Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc.

Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,524 shares of the company’s stock after selling 393 shares during the quarter. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Halpern Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VCSH remained flat at $77.31 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 3,106,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,073,597. The business’s fifty day moving average is $76.91 and its 200 day moving average is $77.04. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.43 and a fifty-two week high of $77.72.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a $0.258 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.