Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX) Stock Holdings Increased by American National Bank

American National Bank grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 61.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,626 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,326 shares during the period. American National Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $1,457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BNDX. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 701.5% during the third quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 41.8% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period.

Shares of BNDX traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $48.93. 2,790,873 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,939,885. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.94. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $47.30 and a 1-year high of $51.04.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.0959 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

