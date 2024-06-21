Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) Shares Purchased by Apella Capital LLC

Apella Capital LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 9.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 190,976 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,050 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $11,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VXUS. Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 377.6% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total International Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VXUS traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $60.06. The stock had a trading volume of 2,618,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,127,810. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.94. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.95 and a fifty-two week high of $62.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be given a $0.484 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 21st. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. This is an increase from Vanguard Total International Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.