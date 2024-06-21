Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) Shares Sold by WJ Interests LLC

WJ Interests LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 0.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 279,934 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,716 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF comprises about 16.3% of WJ Interests LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. WJ Interests LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $30,933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 9.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 384,248 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,804,000 after acquiring an additional 34,396 shares during the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,430,000. Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 92,630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,631,000 after buying an additional 2,425 shares during the last quarter. Certuity LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $352,000.

Get Vanguard Total World Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VT traded down $0.88 during trading on Friday, reaching $112.43. The stock had a trading volume of 1,059,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,759,972. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $110.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.88. The stock has a market cap of $36.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 0.95. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $88.74 and a fifty-two week high of $113.82.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.