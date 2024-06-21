Venus USDC Market Capitalization Hits $104.03 Million (vUSDC)

Venus USDC (vUSDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 21st. One Venus USDC token can now be bought for about $0.0240 or 0.00000038 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Venus USDC has traded 0.2% higher against the dollar. Venus USDC has a market capitalization of $104.03 million and approximately $117.30 million worth of Venus USDC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Venus USDC

Venus USDC’s total supply is 4,329,444,620 tokens. The official message board for Venus USDC is medium.com/venusprotocol. The official website for Venus USDC is app.venus.io/dashboard. Venus USDC’s official Twitter account is @venusprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Venus USDC Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus USDC (vUSDC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Venus USDC has a current supply of 4,396,857,118.958126. The last known price of Venus USDC is 0.02402778 USD and is up -0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://app.venus.io/dashboard.”

