VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of VEON (NASDAQ:VEON – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday.

VEON Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VEON opened at $26.30 on Tuesday. VEON has a 1 year low of $14.50 and a 1 year high of $27.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.22 and a 200 day moving average of $23.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VEON. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in VEON during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in VEON by 37.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,920 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new position in VEON during the 1st quarter valued at about $376,000. Monaco Asset Management SAM increased its stake in VEON by 138.0% during the 4th quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM now owns 23,800 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 13,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in VEON by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 109,040 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,148,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. 21.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VEON Company Profile

VEON Ltd., a digital operator, provides connectivity and internet services in Pakistan, Ukraine, Kazakhstan, Bangladesh, Uzbekistan, and Kyrgyzstan. It offers mobile telecommunications services, including value added and call completion, national and international roaming, wireless Internet access, mobile financial, and mobile bundle services; data connectivity, cross border transit, voice, Internet, and data services; fixed-line telecommunications using intercity fiber optic networks; and Internet-TV using Fiber to the building technology.

