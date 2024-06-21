Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

VIRT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $22.50 to $24.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $20.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $19.20 to $21.70 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.24.

Shares of Virtu Financial stock opened at $23.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.21. Virtu Financial has a fifty-two week low of $16.02 and a fifty-two week high of $25.68.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $366.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $334.79 million. Virtu Financial had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 17.33%. Sell-side analysts predict that Virtu Financial will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Virtu Financial during the first quarter worth $26,000. Quarry LP lifted its position in Virtu Financial by 79.9% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in Virtu Financial by 112.3% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Virtu Financial by 48.1% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Virtu Financial by 1,867.8% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 3,885 shares in the last quarter. 45.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Virtu Financial, Inc operates as a financial services company in the United States, Asia Pacific, Canada, EMEA, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, capital markets, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology.

