Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $8.28

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR – Get Free Report) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.28 and traded as low as $8.11. Voyager Therapeutics shares last traded at $8.16, with a volume of 331,405 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Wedbush cut their price target on Voyager Therapeutics from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. StockNews.com downgraded Voyager Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

Get Voyager Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on VYGR

Voyager Therapeutics Trading Up 3.9 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.37.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $19.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.33 million. Voyager Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 1.28% and a negative net margin of 2.56%. As a group, research analysts expect that Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Voyager Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VYGR. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 188.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 11,970 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $980,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $109,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 131.2% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 51,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 29,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 4,178,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,380,000 after acquiring an additional 554,000 shares in the last quarter. 48.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Voyager Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the treatment of gene therapy and neurology diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is VY-TAU01, an anti-tau antibody program for the treatment of alzheimer's disease. Its product pipeline includes superoxide dismutase 1 silencing gene therapy, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; tau silencing gene therapy, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of alzheimer's disease; and vectorized anti-amyloid antibody, a gene therapy targeting anti-amyloid for the treatment of alzheimer's disease and is in preclinical trial.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Voyager Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voyager Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.