W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) Rating Reiterated by JMP Securities

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by JMP Securities in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on WPC. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. UBS Group began coverage on W. P. Carey in a research report on Friday, May 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on W. P. Carey from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, W. P. Carey has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.55.

Shares of W. P. Carey stock traded up $0.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $56.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 469,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,302,708. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $56.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.15. W. P. Carey has a 12-month low of $51.36 and a 12-month high of $73.38. The company has a market capitalization of $12.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 91.9% during the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 11,290,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $731,800,000 after purchasing an additional 5,407,289 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in W. P. Carey in the fourth quarter worth approximately $157,107,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in W. P. Carey by 44.7% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,640,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $235,971,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124,010 shares in the last quarter. Equity Investment Corp acquired a new stake in W. P. Carey in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,802,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in W. P. Carey by 4,716.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 802,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,005,000 after acquiring an additional 785,766 shares in the last quarter. 73.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,424 net lease properties covering approximately 173 million square feet and a portfolio of 89 self-storage operating properties as of December 31, 2023.

