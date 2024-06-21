Wag! Group Co. (NASDAQ:PET) Insider Sells $12,030.48 in Stock

Wag! Group Co. (NASDAQ:PET – Get Free Report) insider Adam Storm sold 7,812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.54, for a total transaction of $12,030.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,329,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,047,072.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Adam Storm also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 17th, Adam Storm sold 7,477 shares of Wag! Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.49, for a total transaction of $11,140.73.

On Wednesday, June 12th, Adam Storm sold 7,803 shares of Wag! Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.51, for a total transaction of $11,782.53.

On Monday, June 10th, Adam Storm sold 2,673 shares of Wag! Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.51, for a total transaction of $4,036.23.

On Thursday, June 6th, Adam Storm sold 4,824 shares of Wag! Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.53, for a total transaction of $7,380.72.

On Tuesday, June 4th, Adam Storm sold 3,280 shares of Wag! Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.51, for a total transaction of $4,952.80.

On Thursday, May 30th, Adam Storm sold 13,999 shares of Wag! Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.54, for a total transaction of $21,558.46.

On Tuesday, May 28th, Adam Storm sold 5,712 shares of Wag! Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.59, for a total transaction of $9,082.08.

On Thursday, May 23rd, Adam Storm sold 6,880 shares of Wag! Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.63, for a total transaction of $11,214.40.

On Monday, May 20th, Adam Storm sold 29,443 shares of Wag! Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.70, for a total transaction of $50,053.10.

On Friday, May 17th, Adam Storm sold 12,739 shares of Wag! Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.95, for a total transaction of $24,841.05.

Wag! Group Trading Up 2.8 %

PET opened at $1.48 on Friday. Wag! Group Co. has a fifty-two week low of $1.42 and a fifty-two week high of $2.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.59, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.11 and a beta of 1.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.91.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Wag! Group ( NASDAQ:PET Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.03. Wag! Group had a negative net margin of 15.92% and a negative return on equity of 553.34%. The firm had revenue of $23.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.60 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Wag! Group Co. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PET shares. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Wag! Group in a report on Friday, May 10th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Wag! Group from $6.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Wag! Group in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wag! Group

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PET. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wag! Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. ATW Spac Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wag! Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Wag! Group by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 140,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares during the period. 86.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Wag! Group

Wag! Group Co develops and supports a proprietary marketplace technology platform available as a website and mobile app that enables independent pet caregivers to connect with pet parents. Its platform allows pet parents, who require specific pet care services, such as dog walking, pet sitting and boarding, advice from licensed pet experts, home visits, training, and pet insurance comparison tools.

