Walken 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $2.50 Million (WLKN)

Walken (WLKN) traded 10.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 21st. During the last week, Walken has traded down 8.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Walken token can currently be purchased for about $0.0033 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. Walken has a total market cap of $2.41 million and $2.50 million worth of Walken was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Walken Profile

Walken launched on June 21st, 2022. Walken’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 733,146,018 tokens. The official website for Walken is walken.io. The official message board for Walken is medium.com/@walken.io. Walken’s official Twitter account is @walken_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Walken aims to connect healthy lifestyle, games & crypto. To give people a chance to make a living by playing a game and sticking to a healthy lifestyle at the same time.

Their game connects real-life sports activities with online gaming and crypto earning.

WLKN is a Token used for operating in the Walken NFT game. WLKN is short for Walken and can be either bought on a cryptocurrency exchange or earned by using Walken.”

Walken Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Walken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Walken should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Walken using one of the exchanges listed above.

