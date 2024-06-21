Walker Asset Management LLC Acquires 530 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Walker Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 13.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,452 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NEE. PAX Financial Group LLC increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 10,698 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC increased its position in NextEra Energy by 8.9% during the third quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 333,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,106,000 after acquiring an additional 27,271 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 70.5% in the third quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 6,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 2,740 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 57.3% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 31,713 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,815,000 after purchasing an additional 11,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rodgers Brothers Inc. increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 10.9% during the third quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 10,146 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

NEE remained flat at $72.46 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 7,698,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,825,329. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.15 and a 1 year high of $80.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $148.87 billion, a PE ratio of 19.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $72.09 and a 200 day moving average of $63.91.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.28 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 27.62% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The firm’s revenue was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.13%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NEE shares. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Scotiabank increased their price target on NextEra Energy from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.50.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

