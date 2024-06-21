Walker Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI)

Walker Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 89,855 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,769 shares during the quarter. First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF comprises about 1.1% of Walker Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Walker Asset Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $1,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new position in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $185,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $198,000. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $314,000.

First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.41. 96,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 297,301. First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 12 month low of $16.44 and a 12 month high of $18.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.04.

The First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPEI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed to provide current income and total return by investing in global institutional preferred and income-producing debt securities.

