Walker Asset Management LLC Has $386,000 Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Walker Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 3.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,514 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 48 shares during the quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSC. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,933,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 209.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 111,914 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $26,454,000 after buying an additional 75,729 shares during the period. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter worth $1,444,000. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 150,998 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $35,692,000 after acquiring an additional 40,861 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Norfolk Southern by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 187,259 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $36,877,000 after acquiring an additional 16,727 shares in the last quarter. 75.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Norfolk Southern Stock Performance

Norfolk Southern stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $224.23. 264,926 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,297,146. Norfolk Southern Co. has a fifty-two week low of $183.09 and a fifty-two week high of $263.66. The stock has a market cap of $50.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $230.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $239.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by ($0.09). Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 19.61% and a net margin of 11.76%. The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.32 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 2nd. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.96%.

Insider Activity

In other Norfolk Southern news, CMO Claude E. Elkins sold 8,329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.43, for a total value of $1,902,593.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CMO Claude E. Elkins sold 8,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.43, for a total transaction of $1,902,593.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Claude Mongeau purchased 5,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $221.00 per share, with a total value of $1,248,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,420,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on NSC shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Norfolk Southern from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $252.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $277.00 price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $305.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $233.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Norfolk Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.56.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

