Wedmont Private Capital Acquires 445 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Wedmont Private Capital raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,267 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 0.6% of Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $8,477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Financial Perspectives Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 174.0% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

VO traded down $0.78 during trading on Friday, hitting $243.24. The stock had a trading volume of 144,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 587,242. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $242.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $238.00. The firm has a market cap of $62.90 billion, a PE ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $194.79 and a 12 month high of $250.41.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

