Wedmont Private Capital Acquires 476 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Wedmont Private Capital grew its holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Prologis were worth $686,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in Prologis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Prologis in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Prologis by 254.5% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC grew its stake in Prologis by 188.1% during the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in Prologis during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on PLD shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Prologis from $137.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group cut their price target on Prologis from $151.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets cut Prologis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $112.00 in a report on Monday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Prologis from $163.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Argus reduced their price target on shares of Prologis from $139.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.76.

Prologis Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:PLD traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $109.09. 2,129,901 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,734,974. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $108.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.20. Prologis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $96.64 and a 1 year high of $137.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a $0.96 dividend. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.28%.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

