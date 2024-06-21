Wedmont Private Capital Boosts Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Wedmont Private Capital grew its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 7.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,953 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 266.7% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 44 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Sachetta LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

ServiceNow Price Performance

NOW stock traded up $8.69 during trading on Friday, hitting $743.00. The company had a trading volume of 455,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,276,478. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $723.96 and a 200 day moving average of $738.07. ServiceNow, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $527.24 and a fifty-two week high of $815.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The information technology services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 20.34% and a return on equity of 13.59%. As a group, research analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NOW shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $875.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $850.00 to $830.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $900.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Tuesday. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $825.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $920.00 to $875.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $814.48.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ServiceNow

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ServiceNow news, insider Nicholas Tzitzon sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $690.99, for a total value of $1,381,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,521,422.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other ServiceNow news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $738.88, for a total value of $1,329,984.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,819,715.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas Tzitzon sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $690.99, for a total transaction of $1,381,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,521,422.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,530 shares of company stock valued at $3,997,012 over the last 90 days. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ServiceNow Profile

(Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.