Wedmont Private Capital Buys 4,023 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Wedmont Private Capital boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 126,419 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,023 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF comprises about 1.1% of Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Wedmont Private Capital owned 0.16% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF worth $14,869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,439,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Warner Financial Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Warner Financial Inc. now owns 6,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 709 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 8,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 2,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VSS traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $117.27. 79,881 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 358,008. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 0.86. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $99.03 and a one year high of $121.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $117.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.89.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

