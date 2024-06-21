Wedmont Private Capital Buys 57 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Wedmont Private Capital boosted its holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,584 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 57 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HCA. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in HCA Healthcare by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in HCA Healthcare by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. grew its position in HCA Healthcare by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in HCA Healthcare by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

HCA Healthcare Price Performance

HCA stock traded up $1.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $339.80. 331,074 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,058,363. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.26, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $89.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.69. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $215.96 and a 52-week high of $343.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $322.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $314.80.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $5.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.01 by $0.35. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 674.49% and a net margin of 8.20%. The company had revenue of $17.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.93 earnings per share. HCA Healthcare’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 20.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is 13.16%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on HCA shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $322.00 to $329.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $303.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $335.00 price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Baird R W upgraded HCA Healthcare to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their target price on HCA Healthcare from $371.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $325.59.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on HCA Healthcare

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 1,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.18, for a total value of $607,673.34. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,397,042.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 1,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.18, for a total value of $607,673.34. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,612 shares in the company, valued at $6,397,042.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 973 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.00, for a total value of $303,576.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,977,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,397 shares of company stock worth $3,921,929 in the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

(Free Report)

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.