Wedmont Private Capital Buys 91 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Wedmont Private Capital lifted its stake in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 3.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,124 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AME. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of AMETEK during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in AMETEK during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AMETEK during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in AMETEK during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in AMETEK during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. 87.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AME shares. KeyCorp raised their target price on AMETEK from $182.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Oppenheimer raised AMETEK from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on AMETEK from $173.00 to $171.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on AMETEK in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AMETEK has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.80.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Thomas A. Amato sold 780 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $141,960.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,240 shares in the company, valued at $1,863,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,470 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.20, for a total transaction of $250,194.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,249 shares in the company, valued at $4,467,579.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas A. Amato sold 780 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $141,960.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,240 shares in the company, valued at $1,863,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,690 shares of company stock worth $642,613 over the last 90 days. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AMETEK Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of AME stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $168.74. The company had a trading volume of 341,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,047,392. AMETEK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $136.89 and a 12 month high of $186.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $171.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $171.12. The company has a market cap of $39.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.20.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.05. AMETEK had a return on equity of 17.74% and a net margin of 19.57%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMETEK Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.68%.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in the North America, Europe, Asia, and South America, and internationally. The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets; power quality monitoring and c devices, uninterruptible power supplies, programmable power and electromagnetic compatibility test equipment, and sensors for gas turbines and dashboard instruments; heavy trucks, instrumentation, and controls for the food and beverage industries; and aircraft and engine sensors, power supplies, embedded computing, monitoring, fuel and fluid measurement, and data acquisition systems for aerospace and defense industry.

Featured Stories

