Wedmont Private Capital Has $609,000 Holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Wedmont Private Capital increased its holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,964 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $609,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Founders Capital Management raised its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 404.0% in the first quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 126 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Diamondback Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Diamondback Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Diamondback Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Diamondback Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 90.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Diamondback Energy

In other Diamondback Energy news, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.14, for a total transaction of $1,182,840.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 69,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,736,123.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $6,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 446,610 shares in the company, valued at $89,322,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.14, for a total transaction of $1,182,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 69,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,736,123.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,900 shares of company stock valued at $7,362,750. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $224.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $227.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Diamondback Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.35.

Diamondback Energy Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Diamondback Energy stock traded down $1.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $191.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 766,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,627,037. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $123.41 and a 52 week high of $211.96. The stock has a market cap of $34.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $197.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $179.28.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.29 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 36.71% and a return on equity of 19.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 19.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Diamondback Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.29%.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

