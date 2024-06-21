Wedmont Private Capital Has $729,000 Holdings in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Wedmont Private Capital cut its position in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) by 14.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,843 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 664 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of VeriSign by 52.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 152 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA boosted its position in shares of VeriSign by 158.6% in the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 181 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of VeriSign during the fourth quarter valued at $76,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in VeriSign during the fourth quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new stake in VeriSign in the 4th quarter worth about $79,000. 92.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other VeriSign news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $116,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,971,450. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $116,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,955 shares in the company, valued at $7,971,450. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Danny R. Mcpherson sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.14, for a total transaction of $204,168.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,964,855.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,295 shares of company stock worth $584,887. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VeriSign stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $181.23. 219,711 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 654,063. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $176.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $190.88. VeriSign, Inc. has a twelve month low of $167.04 and a twelve month high of $226.80. The stock has a market cap of $18.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.22 and a beta of 0.91.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.06. VeriSign had a net margin of 55.04% and a negative return on equity of 47.21%. The firm had revenue of $384.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $381.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on VeriSign from $237.00 to $236.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of VeriSign from $215.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of VeriSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 16th.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of thirteen internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

