Wedmont Private Capital Increases Position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI)

Wedmont Private Capital lifted its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 82,167 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,593 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $5,689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 535.2% during the first quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 1,800.0% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the third quarter worth $83,000.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VYMI traded down $1.54 on Friday, hitting $67.97. The company had a trading volume of 109,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 369,729. The company has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a PE ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50 day moving average of $69.45 and a 200 day moving average of $67.58. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $59.20 and a 52-week high of $71.82.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.009 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st. This is an increase from Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.94%.

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

