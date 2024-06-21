Wedmont Private Capital Purchases 137,193 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Wedmont Private Capital boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,654,878 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 137,193 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 5.2% of Wedmont Private Capital’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $70,746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VWO. Element Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

VWO traded down $0.23 on Friday, reaching $44.04. 5,299,891 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,595,255. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $37.46 and a twelve month high of $44.97. The stock has a market cap of $79.71 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.69.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.