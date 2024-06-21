Wedmont Private Capital Raises Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Wedmont Private Capital increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,604 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,617 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,631,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1,666.7% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 704 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 3,500.0% during the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 720 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on CSCO. BNP Paribas raised shares of Cisco Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Barclays increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Monday, April 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Friday, April 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.47.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $47.43. The company had a trading volume of 13,579,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,389,764. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $191.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.85. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.95 and a 12 month high of $58.19. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.84.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.53 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.88% and a return on equity of 30.82%. Cisco Systems’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.87%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 8,016 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.24, for a total value of $386,691.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 180,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,717,209.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 8,016 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.24, for a total transaction of $386,691.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 180,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,717,209.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.42, for a total value of $34,610.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,352,210.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,106 shares of company stock valued at $1,908,923. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

