Wedmont Private Capital Sells 2,008 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Wedmont Private Capital cut its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 17.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,468 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,008 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 83,364,123 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,753,350,000 after buying an additional 1,642,736 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 59,657,126 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,832,824,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743,418 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,630,134 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,509,227,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350,550 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,909,619 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,267,207,000 after purchasing an additional 158,794 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth about $1,301,624,000. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

Gilead Sciences stock traded up $1.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $69.96. 11,657,639 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,450,320. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.07 and a fifty-two week high of $87.86. The company has a market capitalization of $87.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 199.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $65.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.03.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.49) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.36 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 24.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is currently 855.56%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on GILD. Truist Financial cut shares of Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $91.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $84.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $101.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.47.

Insider Transactions at Gilead Sciences

In related news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.96, for a total transaction of $145,920.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,026,339.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

