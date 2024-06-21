Wedmont Private Capital Sells 2,271 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Wedmont Private Capital lessened its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 21.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,135 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,271 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PM. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Quarry LP grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 307.5% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. 78.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on PM shares. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.22.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.42, for a total value of $1,928,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 178,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,205,859.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE PM traded down $2.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $99.04. The company had a trading volume of 2,650,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,423,314. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $98.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.53. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $87.23 and a one year high of $104.90. The stock has a market cap of $153.96 billion, a PE ratio of 19.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.57.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.09. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 113.26% and a net margin of 8.58%. The firm had revenue of $8.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.32 EPS for the current year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 101.56%.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

