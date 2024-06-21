Wedmont Private Capital Sells 99 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Wedmont Private Capital decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,802 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,319,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,337,000 after acquiring an additional 147,945 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,207,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,302,000 after purchasing an additional 52,424 shares in the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 750,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,122,000 after purchasing an additional 25,950 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 651,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,187,000 after purchasing an additional 49,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 494,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,178,000 after buying an additional 4,382 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VBR traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $182.45. The stock had a trading volume of 123,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 501,798. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $148.75 and a one year high of $192.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $184.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $181.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

