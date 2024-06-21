Weitzel Financial Services Inc. Grows Stake in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB)

Weitzel Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB – Free Report) by 25.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 502,183 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 101,704 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for 6.3% of Weitzel Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Weitzel Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $12,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.2% in the first quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 891,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,549,000 after buying an additional 67,315 shares during the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 10.5% in the first quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 238,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,039,000 after buying an additional 22,772 shares during the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $782,000. Syon Capital LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 1,579.5% in the fourth quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 3,470,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,995,000 after buying an additional 3,264,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waterloo Capital L.P. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. now owns 20,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 2,976 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF stock remained flat at $25.24 during midday trading on Friday. 610,226 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,482,390. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.15. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $23.68 and a 1 year high of $25.75.

SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (SPAB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Long U.S. Corporate index. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of the aggregate USD-denominated investment-grade bond market with at least one year to maturity. SPAB was launched on May 23, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

