Weitzel Financial Services Inc. Purchases 779 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC)

Weitzel Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 45,407 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF comprises about 1.3% of Weitzel Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Weitzel Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF were worth $2,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EMXC. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 3,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 38,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,234,000 after buying an additional 5,671 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $152,000. ARK & TLK Investments LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $391,000. Finally, Arkansas Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. now owns 129,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,160,000 after acquiring an additional 17,906 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EMXC traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $58.82. The stock had a trading volume of 546,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,010,553. The business has a fifty day moving average of $57.44 and a 200 day moving average of $56.18. The firm has a market cap of $13.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 0.88. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF has a 12 month low of $47.76 and a 12 month high of $59.22.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th were issued a $0.491 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th.

The iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (EMXC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets ex China index. The fund tracks a market-cap- weighted index of emerging-market firms, excluding China. The index covers 85% of the universe by market cap. EMXC was launched on Jul 18, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

