Weitzel Financial Services Inc. Sells 1,541 Shares of SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYMB)

Weitzel Financial Services Inc. trimmed its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYMB – Free Report) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,522 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,541 shares during the quarter. SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF accounts for 0.2% of Weitzel Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Weitzel Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF were worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HYMB. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 16,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF by 141.0% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457 shares in the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $180,000. Finally, Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF by 64.0% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 18,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 7,172 shares in the last quarter.

HYMB traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.67. The company had a trading volume of 379,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,082,519. SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF has a one year low of $22.95 and a one year high of $25.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.36.

The SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF (HYMB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Municipal Yield index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield and investment grade fixed-rate municipal US bonds with at least a year to maturity. HYMB was launched on Apr 13, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

