Wells Fargo & Company Raises ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) Price Target to $1,185.00

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $1,150.00 to $1,185.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on shares of ASML from $1,072.00 to $1,052.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an outperform rating for the company. HSBC began coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Redburn Atlantic raised ASML from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ASML currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $1,043.00.

ASML stock opened at $1,050.74 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $952.81 and a 200-day moving average of $893.02. ASML has a 52-week low of $563.99 and a 52-week high of $1,077.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $414.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.66, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.49.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The semiconductor company reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.73 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 56.99% and a net margin of 27.23%. As a group, analysts predict that ASML will post 20.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 29th were paid a $1.343 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 26th. This represents a $5.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. ASML’s payout ratio is presently 32.53%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASML. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in ASML by 19.7% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 237 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in ASML in the first quarter valued at $76,000. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in ASML by 78.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 9,452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,173,000 after acquiring an additional 4,156 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of ASML by 169.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,351 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $22,661,000 after acquiring an additional 14,682 shares during the period. Finally, Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ASML by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. now owns 777 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

