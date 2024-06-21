Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 4.050-4.170 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 4.100. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several research analysts have commented on WELL shares. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Welltower from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Welltower from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Welltower from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Welltower from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a sector outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Welltower in a report on Monday, March 18th. They issued an outperform rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $98.07.

WELL stock opened at $103.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $61.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.21, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.40. Welltower has a one year low of $75.86 and a one year high of $105.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 3.83 and a current ratio of 3.83.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.72). The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 1.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Welltower will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were given a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. Welltower’s payout ratio is currently 301.23%.

In related news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.91, for a total value of $187,038.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,514,903.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a REIT and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate and infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

