Whitbread’s (WTB) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Whitbread (LON:WTB – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 40 ($0.51) price objective on shares of Whitbread in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a GBX 4,200 ($53.37) price objective on shares of Whitbread in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on shares of Whitbread from GBX 4,200 ($53.37) to GBX 4,000 ($50.83) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 3,122.50 ($39.68).

Get Whitbread alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Whitbread

Whitbread Trading Up 0.5 %

Whitbread Increases Dividend

Shares of LON WTB opened at GBX 2,956 ($37.56) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,847.50, a P/E/G ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 1.08. Whitbread has a twelve month low of GBX 2,848 ($36.19) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,714 ($47.19). The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 3,028.35 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 3,296.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.72.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be paid a GBX 62.90 ($0.80) dividend. This is a positive change from Whitbread’s previous dividend of $34.10. This represents a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. Whitbread’s payout ratio is presently 6,062.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Whitbread

In other Whitbread news, insider Dame Karen Jones purchased 900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 3,004 ($38.17) per share, for a total transaction of £27,036 ($34,353.24). In other news, insider Hemant Patel sold 5,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,958 ($37.59), for a total transaction of £161,980.08 ($205,819.67). Also, insider Dame Karen Jones acquired 900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 3,004 ($38.17) per share, for a total transaction of £27,036 ($34,353.24). Company insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Whitbread Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Whitbread plc operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates hotels with rooms in the United Kingdom; Middle East; and Germany under the Premier Inn, ZIP by Premier Inn, and hub by Premier Inn brands. The company operates restaurants under the Brewers Fayre, Beefeater, Cookhouse & Pub, Bar+Block Steakhouse, Thyme, and Table Table brands in the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Whitbread Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitbread and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.