Whitbread’s (WTB) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Whitbread (LON:WTB – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 40 ($0.51) price objective on shares of Whitbread in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a GBX 4,200 ($53.37) price objective on shares of Whitbread in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on shares of Whitbread from GBX 4,200 ($53.37) to GBX 4,000 ($50.83) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 3,122.50 ($39.68).
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be paid a GBX 62.90 ($0.80) dividend. This is a positive change from Whitbread’s previous dividend of $34.10. This represents a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. Whitbread’s payout ratio is presently 6,062.50%.
In other Whitbread news, insider Dame Karen Jones purchased 900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 3,004 ($38.17) per share, for a total transaction of £27,036 ($34,353.24). In other news, insider Hemant Patel sold 5,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,958 ($37.59), for a total transaction of £161,980.08 ($205,819.67). Also, insider Dame Karen Jones acquired 900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 3,004 ($38.17) per share, for a total transaction of £27,036 ($34,353.24). Company insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.
Whitbread plc operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates hotels with rooms in the United Kingdom; Middle East; and Germany under the Premier Inn, ZIP by Premier Inn, and hub by Premier Inn brands. The company operates restaurants under the Brewers Fayre, Beefeater, Cookhouse & Pub, Bar+Block Steakhouse, Thyme, and Table Table brands in the United Kingdom.
