Wilmar International (OTCMKTS:WLMIY) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $23.75

Shares of Wilmar International Limited (OTCMKTS:WLMIY – Get Free Report) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.75 and traded as low as $22.62. Wilmar International shares last traded at $22.96, with a volume of 11,559 shares traded.

Wilmar International Trading Up 0.3 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.81.

Wilmar International Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.7685 per share. This is an increase from Wilmar International’s previous dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 29th.

Wilmar International Company Profile

Wilmar International Limited operates as an agribusiness company in Singapore, South East Asia, the People's Republic of China, India, Europe, Australia/New Zealand, Africa, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Food Products, Feed and Industrial Products, Plantation and Sugar Milling, and Others.

