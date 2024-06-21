WPP (NYSE:WPP) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

WPP plc (NYSE:WPP – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 110,648 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 27% from the previous session’s volume of 151,361 shares.The stock last traded at $47.09 and had previously closed at $47.92.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded WPP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.29.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WPP in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WPP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WPP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of WPP by 62.0% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the period. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in WPP in the 4th quarter worth approximately $111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

